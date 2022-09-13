CBA app helps customers find cheap fuel

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is piloting a new in-app feature that helps customers save money refuelling their cars.

Now available to 250,000 New South Wales residents, Fuel finder learns from a customer’s fuel spending patterns to predict when they may next need to refuel, and then reminds them ahead of time about the cheapest option nearby.



The feature - which taps CBA's AI-powered Customer Engagement Engine - also allows users to access a fuel price map, to browse various prices in the surrounding area.



The launch comes as fuel prices across Australia rise. On average, two car households in Australian capital cities are currently spending around $5,115 annually on fuel.



Rochelle Eldridge, GM, shopping, CBA, says: said: “The current rising cost of living is putting pressure on many households, with many people looking for ways to save. Australians are increasingly turning to fuel price apps to locate the cheapest petrol and these apps often require consumers to take the initiative to search for cheap fuel when they are looking to fill up.



“Fuel finder is different because it’s personalised to each customer and does all the work for them. The CommBank app is able to let them know where they can buy the cheapest fuel nearby, at a time when they may next be due to fill up."