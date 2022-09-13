Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CBA app helps customers find cheap fuel

CBA app helps customers find cheap fuel

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is piloting a new in-app feature that helps customers save money refuelling their cars.

Now available to 250,000 New South Wales residents, Fuel finder learns from a customer’s fuel spending patterns to predict when they may next need to refuel, and then reminds them ahead of time about the cheapest option nearby.

The feature - which taps CBA's AI-powered Customer Engagement Engine - also allows users to access a fuel price map, to browse various prices in the surrounding area.

The launch comes as fuel prices across Australia rise. On average, two car households in Australian capital cities are currently spending around $5,115 annually on fuel.

Rochelle Eldridge, GM, shopping, CBA, says: said: “The current rising cost of living is putting pressure on many households, with many people looking for ways to save. Australians are increasingly turning to fuel price apps to locate the cheapest petrol and these apps often require consumers to take the initiative to search for cheap fuel when they are looking to fill up.

“Fuel finder is different because it’s personalised to each customer and does all the work for them. The CommBank app is able to let them know where they can buy the cheapest fuel nearby, at a time when they may next be due to fill up."

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: From cloud to multicloud, pathway to resilience - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications[New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Trending

Related News
CommBank to create hundreds of tech jobs at new Melbourne hub
/people

CommBank to create hundreds of tech jobs at new Melbourne hub

CBA boosts AI tech for scam protection
/security

CBA boosts AI tech for scam protection

CBA to hire 1000 engineers this year

06 Jun

CBA presses pause on crypto pilot

20 May

CommBank pilots money app for kids

17 May

Trending

  1. Revolut under pressure over internal audit

  2. Revolut unveils online checkout feature

  3. UK&#39;s bank branch sharing project to be extended

  4. N26 takes the offensive against phishing scams

  5. Starling responds to UK Govt&#39;s report on suspected BBLS fraud

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications