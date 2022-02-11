Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

ESGtech
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest launches Climate Hub to help SMEs go green

NatWest launches Climate Hub to help SMEs go green

Under its £100 billion Climate and Sustainable Funding and Finance ambition, NatWest is now providing tools, via an online Climate Hub, to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) go green.

Through the NatWest Climate Hub, eligible SMEs – investing in clean buildings, energy, transport, and agriculture – can access information on how to apply for green loans and green asset financing. The aim is to help combat climate change, by giving businesses the support needed to unlock sustainable projects and, ultimately, lower their emissions.

To overcome these barriers, the NatWest’s Climate Hub pools resources, products and services that serve to address the gaps detected in NatWest’s ‘Springboard to Sustainability’ report, and educate SMEs on the financial benefits of the net-zero transition.

Using the Hub, SMEs can access information on NatWest’s green loan and green asset financing solutions for SMEs; details on the bank’s accelerators, which connect SMEs with regional centres to help them identify business opportunities; as well as news on the pilot of NatWest’s carbon tracker app, due to launch February 2022, with 500 SMEs in the manufacturing and transport sectors.

Paul Thwaite, CEO of commercial banking, NatWest, comments: “Climate change is one of the biggest global challenges we face today, and SMEs have a critical role to play in helping the UK realise its green ambition. The reality is that while SMEs want to help by reducing emissions, they face many barriers doing so such as limited access to information, funding, and training.”

“Our ambition is to stand by small businesses of the UK to help them reduce emissions and explore the opportunities that a move towards a green economy brings for us all,” says Thwaite. “We cannot underestimate the power of small changes to make a big impact.”

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

ESGtech
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements

Trending

Trending

  1. Best NFT Projects To Invest In 2022 - 2023

  2. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  3. UK’s Faster Payments quadruples transaction limit to &#163;1 million

  4. Fnality completes TestNet transaction with Santander and NatWest

  5. Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?