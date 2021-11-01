Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
CBA and CSIRO to develop climate change roadmap for finance

Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, and CBA have launched a joint initiative to examine the potential impacts of climate change to the finance sector.

CBA will provide funding for the research as well as anonymised data and information from across a broad range of industries that are being impacted by climate change, such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and agriculture.

CSIRO will utilise the data to develop sectoral analysis and different scenarios. CBA will then overlay economic and financial insights to underscore the varying impacts on the Australian economy.

The insights from the project will be publicly available on a digital platform being developed by the Climate Resilient Enterprise initiative.

Matt Comyn, Commonwealth Bank CEO, says the partnership will help to strengthen the efforts being made by financial institutions and their customers and communities to adapt to climate change.

“The best scientific insight, combined with our data and insights, means CSIRO and CBA are well placed working together to help businesses understand what risks they face, how they can adapt and what opportunities are available to create jobs and investment in a lower carbon economy.”

