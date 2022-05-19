Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Deutsche Bank demands sustainability ratings from suppliers

Deutsche Bank demands sustainability ratings from suppliers

Deutsche Bank is taking a big step towards cleaning up its supply chain, mandating that suppliers doing business with the bank must undertake a vendor sustainability rating from EcoVadis or another eligible rating agency.

Deutsche Bank spends more than €8 billion euros a year on products and services from third-party vendors. Under the new regime, beginning in July, vendors will have prove their ESG credentials for every new or extended contract worth over €500,000 a year.

Initially, suppliers will need to register with EcoVadis to undergo ESG assessment. The agency gives suppliers a score out of 100 and identifies ways in which companies can boost their SEG rating.

From the beginning of 2023, the bank will only grant new high value contracts to vendors who have achieved at least 25 of the 100 possible points. 

“Global Procurement is a great example of how we are moving from ambition to impact and partnering with our vendors to cover our whole value chain,” says Jörg Eigendorf, head of sustainability at Deutsche Bank.  “This is a big step to gradually improve the sustainability of our value chain.”

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The New Era of Cloud Migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?[New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?

Trending

Related News
Concerned about Russian IT ops, Deutsche Bank carries out stress tests
/wholesale

Concerned about Russian IT ops, Deutsche Bank carries out stress tests

Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment
/payments

Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

Deutsche Bank signs multi-year database deal with Oracle

24 Jun 2021

Deutsche Bank creates ESG centre in Singapore

21 May 2021

Deutsche Bank spinoff IMP+ACT Alliance partners with UNDP

29 Jan 2021

Deutsche Bank prototypes carbon consumption app

20 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  3. NatWest bank brands fined for overcharging interchange fees

  4. Zettle by PayPal ditches the dongle

  5. Ex-Meta fintech chief David Marcus unveils Bitcoin startup

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models