Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CBA taps Big Data and machine learning to support customers hit by natural disasters

CBA taps Big Data and machine learning to support customers hit by natural disasters

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is harnessing machine learning technology and Big Data science to offer customers same-day, pro-active emergency assistance in the event of weather-induced natural disasters.

The new technology platform uses custom-built algorithms to monitor, in real-time, a mix of data points from official emergency sources and weather alert systems to offer one-to-one, personalised support for customers impacted by natural disasters.

CBA’s chief analytics officer, Andrew McMullan, says: “CBA’s Customer Engagement Engine runs around 400 machine learning models across 157 billion data points in real time so we can add value to our customers in terms of relevance and personal experience - whether that’s through messages and live in-app chats using the CommBank app, or having relevant conversations in-branch or over the phone."

Most recently, the bank was able to offer same-day personalised support to 80,000 customers who were impacted by the Perth bushfires.

Says McMullen: “Being able to anticipate our customers’ needs and contact them on the same day that a postcode is identified as being at risk from a substantial weather event is a game-changer, and something customers in Perth told us they appreciated during the recent bushfires.”

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening, [Webinar] Digi[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. JPMorgan closes Chase Pay

  3. Former HSBC innovation chief Balkin joins JPMorgan Chase

  4. Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

  5. Santander UK preps for major overhaul with new senior tech hires

Research
See all papers »
Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship