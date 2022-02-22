Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Markets
London Stock Exchange to acquire Tora for $325 million

London Stock Exchange to acquire Tora for $325 million

The London Stock Exchange is to acquire multi-asset trading technology supplier Tora for $325 million, opening a bridge into the world of digital asset trading.

Founded in 2004, TORA offers an order and execution management system and portfolio management system for customers trading equities, fixed income, FX, derivatives and digital assets.

The stock exchange operator says the addition of digital assets to its trading capabilities strengthens its presence in the crypto marketplace, at a time when institutional market participants are increasing exposure to crypto and other digital assets.

The transaction will also enhance the global footprint of LSEG’s trading & banking solutions business, with Tora’s established presence in Asia and North America and operations in Europe.

Upon closure in H2 2022, Tora will become part of the Exchange's data & analytics division.

