London Stock Exchange to acquire MayStreet

The London Stock Exchange has signed an agreement to acquire market data vendor MayStreet.

Founded in 2012, MayStreet provides low latency technology and market data to over 65 industry participants, including banks, asset managers and hedge funds.



The firm has an existing commercial partnership with LSEG to support the exchange's Real-Time Direct feed offering.



It has also served as a market data provider to the SEC’s Market Information Data Analytics System (Midas) since 2019.



Stuart Brown, group head of enterprise data solutions, LSEG, describes the acquisition as a significant milestone for its market data business: "Adding MayStreet’s low latency domain expertise to our existing capabilities enables us to bring increased value to customers’ electronic trading workflows across a number of use cases, including quantitative modelling, research and programmatic trading.”



The acquisition is expected to close in H1 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed