London Stock Exchange enters private markets with investment in Floww

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has announced a strategic investment and long-term partnership with Floww, a platform that connects investors with private companies.

The LSEG says the aim of the partnership is to build a global network of private companies and investors, including those based across the Asia Pacific region, to support private primary capital raising and liquidity.



Floww’s digital platform features 7,000 company profiles and 70 venture capital firms, providing a standardised and trusted source of data that allows investors to monitor and track their investments as well as identify new ones.



Murray Roos, group head, capital markets, LSEG says: “By working together, we can support the widest range of companies through their funding lifecycle including helping them transition from private to public markets. Our ambition is to be the first global exchange group that is genuinely indifferent as to whether a company is public or private, and Floww is another step in this journey.”



He says the the investment will support Floww with the implementation of its product roadmap and the creation of additional complementary services, including the connection of Floww’s platform with LSEG Issuer Services.