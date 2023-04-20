SocGen digital asset unit launches EUR stablecoin

SG-Forge, the digital asset division of French bank Societe Generale, has launched a euro-denominated stablecoin on the ethereum public blockhain.

Dubbed the EUR CoinVertible, the asset is designed to bridge the gap between traditional capital markets and the digital assets ecosystem. The coin could be put to use as a settlement asset for on-chain transactions, for corporate treasury, cash management and cash pooling activities, on-chain liquidity funding and refinancing, and for intra-day liquidity needs such as margin calls.



The bank has made a request to a "leading independent credit rating agency" to assign a credit rating to the EUR CoinVertible. The firm says it intends to work with digital asset exchanges and trusted third-party platforms to have the EUR CoinVertible stablecoin listed in the coming months.



Jean-Marc Stenger, chief executive officer at SG-Forge says: “Digital assets with stabilisation mechanisms - i.e. stablecoins - built under a robust banking-grade structure will be a key element to increase trust and confidence in the native crypto ecosystem. This issuance is a major step in Societe Generale-Forge’s roadmap to deliver innovative solutions to its clients, either real-money institutions and corporates or entities of the crypto industry, and to facilitate the emergence of new market infrastructures based on blockchain technology.”



The French bank is among a number of major global banks to have minted their own stablecoins, including JPMorgan, National Australia Bank, ANZ and BTG Pactual.