Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Société Générale Metaco

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Metaco wins crypto custody gig with SocGen

Metaco wins crypto custody gig with SocGen

Fresh from a contract win at Citi, Swiss crypto custody player Metaco has signed its next Tier 1 banking client, Societe Generale.

The French bank has been an early adopter of the deployment of security tokens in traditional financial contexts. Since 2019, Societe Generale and its subsidiary SG - Forge structured several native security token issuances deployed on blockchain for their clients such as the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) €100 million digital bond issued in 2021.

Societe Generale is now offering a range of capital market products to institutional clients under a native security token format on Ethereum and Tezos.

The agreement with Metaco will see the bank adopt the firm's digital asset custody and orchestration platform, Harmonize, to further expand its offering at scale.

The deployment is taking place within a larger context marked by the the forthcoming implementation of the EU Pilot Regime, which will permit the processing of security tokens through market infrastructures in compatibility with applicable EU regulations.

Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO of Societe Generale - Forge, comments: “Bridging the digital asset industry and traditional finance requires a multifaceted approach incorporating institutional-grade technology, regulation, as well as industrial capacities. By partnering with Metaco, SG - FORGE will be able to leverage their secure infrastructure to ensure that we have a solid foundation to grow our digital asset market activities.”

The agreement with SocGen comes a week after Citi picked Metaco to help it develop and pilot a platform that lets clients store and settle digital assets.

Related Companies

Société Générale Metaco

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Trending

Related News
Citi partners Metaco for digital asset custody move
/crypto

Citi partners Metaco for digital asset custody move

Digital asset infrastructure firm Metaco raises $17m
/crypto

Digital asset infrastructure firm Metaco raises $17m

Gazprombank to develop cryptoasset service for private clients

06 Dec 2018

Trending

  1. Klarna exec blasts &#39;mind-boggling&#39; Barclays BNPL research

  2. Revolut to roll out &#39;responsible&#39; BNPL product across Europe

  3. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  4. EBA calls for PSD2 and E-Money Directive to be merged

  5. Forrester identifies incumbents at forefront of mobile banking

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022