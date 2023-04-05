Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BTG Pactual

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wealth management Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BTG Pactual mints dollar-backed stablecoin

BTG Pactual mints dollar-backed stablecoin

BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, has issued its first stablecoin through Mynt, the Bank’s crypto platform.

BTG Dol is a crypto asset, with a price backed by the US dollar and a 1 to 1 parity, which enables interacting between the traditional financial system and the new digital economy.

André Portilho, head of digital assets at BTG Pactual, says: "When buying BTG Dol, investors have access to an easier, safer and smarter way to invest in dollars."

BTG Dol is custodied by BTG Pactual, who guarantees and manages its backing, providing the entire security framework for the asset, such as due diligence, money laundering prevention, and compliance processes.

The stablecoin is now available for purchase on the BTG Pactual investment platform and on the Mynt app with a minimum investment price of R$100.

Related Companies

BTG Pactual

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wealth management Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Lea[Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Trending

Related News
Circle calls for Fed backing for USDC; picks France for European HQ
/crypto

Circle calls for Fed backing for USDC; picks France for European HQ

Australian startup Stables to issue USDC to fiat Mastercard
/crypto

Australian startup Stables to issue USDC to fiat Mastercard

NAB completes cross-border multicurrrency stablecoin pilot

15 Mar

FSB says many current stablecoins will not meet future regulatory standards

20 Feb

PayPal hits snooze on stablecoin

13 Feb

JP Morgan touts bank-issued deposit tokens

10 Feb

Trending

  1. UK open banking sector faces sink or swim moment

  2. Mastercard and Visa eye $1bn deal for Brazil&#39;s Pismo - Bloomberg

  3. European savings banks ask: &quot;What is the business case for a digital euro?&quot;

  4. UK small businesses embrace open banking

  5. BIS Innovation Hub opens in Paris and Frankfurt

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration