BTG Pactual mints dollar-backed stablecoin

BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, has issued its first stablecoin through Mynt, the Bank’s crypto platform.

BTG Dol is a crypto asset, with a price backed by the US dollar and a 1 to 1 parity, which enables interacting between the traditional financial system and the new digital economy.



André Portilho, head of digital assets at BTG Pactual, says: "When buying BTG Dol, investors have access to an easier, safer and smarter way to invest in dollars."



BTG Dol is custodied by BTG Pactual, who guarantees and manages its backing, providing the entire security framework for the asset, such as due diligence, money laundering prevention, and compliance processes.



The stablecoin is now available for purchase on the BTG Pactual investment platform and on the Mynt app with a minimum investment price of R$100.