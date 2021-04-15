Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SocGen issues structured product as security token on public blockchain

SocGen issues structured product as security token on public blockchain

Societe Generale has issued the first structured product as a security token directly registered on the Tezos public blockchain.

SocGen says the transaction demonstrates the legal, regulatory and operational feasibility of issuing more complex financial instruments on a public blockchain.

Using the technology enables increased efficiency and fluidity of financial transactions, with unprecedented capacity of product structuration, shortened time-to-market, automated corporate actions, increased transparency and speed in transactions and settlements, as well as reduced cost and number of intermediaries, argues the French bank.

The experiment follows a covered bond security token issuance on Ethereum, settled in euros, in 2019, and a second such issuance settled in CBDC issued by Banque de France last year

The transactions are being carried out by SocGen unit Forge, which is working towards being able to offer clients crypto asset structuring, issuing, exchange and custody services by next year.

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Related News
SocGen partners ConsenSys on CBDC experiments
/crypto

SocGen partners ConsenSys on CBDC experiments

Banque de France and SocGen test digital euro
/crypto

Banque de France and SocGen test digital euro

Credit Suisse and SocGen first up for Paxos Settlement Service

29 Oct 2019

SocGen sets up fintech incubator for wholesale banking unit

03 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

  3. Atom Bank valuation halves on &#163;40m raise

  4. Revolut says hello to 11 new crypto tokens

  5. FIS Ventures invests in Modulr

Research
See all papers »
Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021