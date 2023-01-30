Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Moody's Corporation

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Moody&#39;s preps stablecoin scoring system - Bloomberg

Moody's preps stablecoin scoring system - Bloomberg

Moody's is developing a scoring system for up to 20 stablecoins, according to Bloomberg.

The system will offer an analysis of the coins based on the quality of attestations on the reserves backing them, says Bloomberg, citing a source. However, it will not represent an official credit rating.

Stablecoins are designed to be less volatile than the likes of Bitcoin because they are pegged to another asset, usually the US dollar. To ensure this, issuers generally hold reserves of the asset to match the token.

However, questions have been raised about whether this actually happens. Tether, which has $67 billion of dollar-pegged stablecoins in circulation, was fined by US authorities in 2021 for lying about its reserves, notes Bloomberg.

Related Companies

Moody's Corporation

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
UK to regulate stablecoins as part of Finance bill
/regulation

UK to regulate stablecoins as part of Finance bill

BIS and Iosco agree 'same risk, same rules' principles for systemic stablecoins
/crypto

BIS and Iosco agree 'same risk, same rules' principles for systemic stablecoins

US Treasury calls for urgent legislation on stablecoins

02 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Stripe scores major Amazon deal

  2. Big US banks prep mobile wallet to take on Apple

  3. Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

  4. FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

  5. Kroo claims to be the only UK current account to offer more than 3% interest on balances up to &#163;85K

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023