SocGen partners ConsenSys on CBDC experiments

Societe Generale has brought in ConsenSys to provide technology and services for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot work.

SocGen - Forge digital capital markets platform has been working with Banque de France on CBDC experiments, recently issuing a EUR40 million bond that was settled with a digital euro.



The French bank has enlisted specialist ConsenSys to help with further pilots, focussing in particular on CBDC issuance and management, delivery versus payment, and cross-ledger interoperability.



Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO, SocGen - Forge, says: "We are pleased to partner with ConsenSys, a company who is a key player in the development of distributed ledger technology globally and offers many of the infrastructure and development tools used by the blockchain community."