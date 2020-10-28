Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
SocGen partners ConsenSys on CBDC experiments

SocGen partners ConsenSys on CBDC experiments

Societe Generale has brought in ConsenSys to provide technology and services for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot work.

SocGen - Forge digital capital markets platform has been working with Banque de France on CBDC experiments, recently issuing a EUR40 million bond that was settled with a digital euro.

The French bank has enlisted specialist ConsenSys to help with further pilots, focussing in particular on CBDC issuance and management, delivery versus payment, and cross-ledger interoperability.

Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO, SocGen - Forge, says: "We are pleased to partner with ConsenSys, a company who is a key player in the development of distributed ledger technology globally and offers many of the infrastructure and development tools used by the blockchain community."

Related News
ConsenSys acquires Quorum blockchain from JP Morgan
ConsenSys acquires Quorum blockchain from JP Morgan

Banque de France selects eight firms to experiment with digital currency creation
Banque de France selects eight firms to experiment with digital currency creation

Banque de France and SocGen test digital euro

20 May

Banque de France plans CBDC experiments

02 Apr

