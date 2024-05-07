Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

JP Morgan is promising faster domestic payments in the US, through the Visa Direct network.

JP Morgan Payments says Visa Direct will empower merchants, businesses and fintechs to embed faster domestic payments into their offerings.

This will include the Push to Card payment rail, which enables the movement of funds directly to recipients’ bank accounts and digital accounts using the debit card credential.

John Skinner, co-head, treasury services, JP Morgan Payments, says: “By boosting our ability to deliver faster payments, we’re streamlining payment processes, enhancing liquidity management, and providing greater convenience for our customers.”

Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, head, money movement solutions, North America, Visa, adds: "The addition of faster payments across North America for J.P. Morgan Payments customers is a further step in delivering on that promise, providing quicker, more efficient movement of money that benefit businesses, consumers, and the broader economy.”

Related Companies

Visa JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of UK Fintech: 2015 - 2035 - An IFGS Special Edition - UK Fintech Week 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape[On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Trending

Trending

  1. BofE warns payment firms to be ready for new operational resilience rules

  2. Monese splits in two

  3. Blockchain researchers use AI to spot Bitcoin money laundering

  4. Checkout.com and Mastercard partner up to launch virtual cards for Online Travel Agents

  5. FCA boss invited to UK parliament to address &#39;naming and shaming&#39; plans

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks