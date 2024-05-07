JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

JP Morgan is promising faster domestic payments in the US, through the Visa Direct network.

JP Morgan Payments says Visa Direct will empower merchants, businesses and fintechs to embed faster domestic payments into their offerings.



This will include the Push to Card payment rail, which enables the movement of funds directly to recipients’ bank accounts and digital accounts using the debit card credential.



John Skinner, co-head, treasury services, JP Morgan Payments, says: “By boosting our ability to deliver faster payments, we’re streamlining payment processes, enhancing liquidity management, and providing greater convenience for our customers.”



Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, head, money movement solutions, North America, Visa, adds: "The addition of faster payments across North America for J.P. Morgan Payments customers is a further step in delivering on that promise, providing quicker, more efficient movement of money that benefit businesses, consumers, and the broader economy.”