Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Elliptic

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Blockchain researchers use AI to spot Bitcoin money laundering

Blockchain researchers use AI to spot Bitcoin money laundering

Researchers from Elliptic, IBM Watson and MIT have used AI to detect money laundering on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Back in 2019, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic published research with the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab showing how a machine learning model could be trained to identify Bitcoin transactions made by illicit actors, such as ransomware groups or darknet marketplaces.

Now the partners have put out new research applying new techniques to a much larger dataset, containing nearly 200 million transactions. Rather than identifying transactions made by illicit actors, a machine learning model was trained to identify “subgraphs”, chains of transactions that represent bitcoin being laundered.

Identifying these subgraphs rather than illicit wallets let the researchers focus on the “multi-hop” laundering process more generally rather than the on-chain behaviour of specific illicit actors.

Working with a crypto exchange, the researchers tested their technique: of 52 money laundering subgraphs predicted and which ended with deposits to the exchange, 14 were received by users who had already been flagged as being linked to money laundering.

On average, less than one in 10,000 accounts are flagged in this way "suggesting that the model performs very well," say the team. The researchers are now making their underlying data publicly available.

Says Elliptic: "This novel work demonstrates that AI methods can be applied to blockchain data to identify illicit wallets and money laundering patterns, which were previously hidden from view.

"This is made possible by the inherent transparency of blockchains and demonstrates that cryptoassets, far from being a haven for criminals, are far more amenable to AI-based financial crime detection than traditional financial assets."

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Elliptic

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of UK Fintech: 2015 - 2035 - An IFGS Special Edition - UK Fintech Week 2024[New Report] The Future of UK Fintech: 2015 - 2035 - An IFGS Special Edition - UK Fintech Week 2024

Trending

Trending

  1. Visa launches open banking with Tink in the US

  2. HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments

  3. EU expands AML regulation impacting cryptocurrency compliance

  4. Monzo set to raise further &#163;500 million

  5. NatWest becomes first UK bank to issue IP-backed loan

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks