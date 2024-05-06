Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
RBC launches incubator

The Royal Bank of Canada is backing a new incubator programme for fintech and cybersecurity startups.

The bank is working with the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University on the RBC FinSec Incubator.

Early-stage companies working on security for the financial sector that join the programme will get the chance to demonstrate their technologies to industry experts and potential investors, establish connections and help with industry procurement requirements.

"The RBC FinSec Incubator is strategically aligned with our mission to drive innovation and security within the broader financial services sector," says Adam Evans, SVP & Ciso, RBC.

To join the programme, firms need a either a fintech product requiring more robust embedded cyber and risk practices, or a tech-enabled product solving a compelling cybersecurity problem facing the financial services industry.

