Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nomura Infinity

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets Start ups

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nomura invests in &#39;Hybrid Finance&#39; startup Infinity

Nomura invests in 'Hybrid Finance' startup Infinity

Nomura's digital assets subsidiary, Laser Digital, has invested in Infinity, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for institutional lending and borrowing.

Founded by ex-Morgan Stanley head of structuring Kevin Lepsoe, Infinity offers an interest rate protocol that forms the basis for benchmark rates and institutional-grade lending, borrowing, and risk management in DeFi. Infinity’s wholesale exchange provides inter-exchange clearing, fixed and floating rate markets, as well as enterprise-grade risk management utilising hybrid on-chain/off-chain infrastructures.

The investment by Nomura’s Laser Digital marks a concerted advance by traditional investment banks into the institutional DeFi or 'Hybrid Finance' space.

“Infinity is building critical infrastructure for DeFi, and its protocol enabling price discovery and management of risk within DeFi is transformative for institutions,” comments Olivier Dang, head of ventures at Laser Digital. “Infinity’s groundwork paves the way for institutional flows on-chain, new levels of rates and risk innovation, and we are keen to support their advances in the hybrid finance space.”

Hybrid Finance is a new term coined to describe the combination of decentralised and centralised finance, tapping the scalability of on-chain transactions by using off-chain risk management and computing. This enables practitioners to access blockchain efficiencies while still retaining enterprise-grade risk management.

Infinity founder Lepsoe says: “DeFi 1.0 has been revolutionary from a proof-of-concept standpoint; however, interestm rates, credit, and counterparty risk simply don’t exist in DeFi. Neither does a proper yield curve. Infinity addresses these foundation gaps and supports institutional adoption through basic wholesale infrastructure and a mathematically complete financial markets protocol that enables interoperability between protocols and the formation of benchmark rates; dynamic open-source product and market innovation; permissioned TradFi - DeFi fungibility; and leading-edge risk, collateral, and counterparty management.”

Nomura's backing follows a $4.2 million seed round in Infinity funded by CMS, GSR and Susquehanna among others. Terms of Nomura's investment were not disclosed.

Related Companies

Nomura Infinity

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets Start ups

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Related News
Nomura invests in Fnality
/crypto

Nomura invests in Fnality

Nomura leads $6 million investment in climate tech startup Allinfra
/crypto

Nomura leads $6 million investment in climate tech startup Allinfra

Nomura creates digital asset company

17 May 2022

LME boss quits for crypto custodian Komainu

21 Jan 2022

Nomura appoints former Barclays tech chief Jain as CIO of wholesale business

09 Apr 2021

Nomura joint venture Komainu closes $25 million Series A

09 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. FIS to spin off merchant business

  2. Finastra explores sale of banking business - Reuters

  3. PayPal hits snooze on stablecoin

  4. UAE to build CBDC and card scheme

  5. Union Budget 2023: Key Highlights for Startups, SMEs, and Businesses

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud