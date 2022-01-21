Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
LME boss quits for crypto custodian Komainu

Komainu, a crypto custodian joint venture between Nomura, CoinShares, and Ledger, has poached London Metal Exchange CEO Matthew Chamberlain as it its new boss.

Chamberlain joins Komainu after five years as the LME chief and, before that, a host of jobs in M&A at the likes of Citi and UBS.

Founded in 2018, Komainu currently holds over $5 billion in assets under custody from asset managers, financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies.

Having raised $25 million in its Series A funding round, and achieved ISO and ISAE operational certifications last year, the firm is now backing Chamberlain to accelerate growth and develop its platform.

Says Chamberlain: "I believe strongly in the transformative capacity of a blockchain-empowered world - but such technologies will only deliver their true potential when robust infrastructure exists to make them easily and reliably available to all those who wish to participate in this unprecedented period of financial democratisation.

