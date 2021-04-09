Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nomura appoints former Barclays tech chief Jain as CIO of wholesale business

Nomura appoints former Barclays tech chief Jain as CIO of wholesale business

Nomura has appointed former Barclays tech chief Sameer Jain as CIO of its wholesale banking business, based in New York.

Jain spent 13 years with Barclays, where he held a number of senior technology roles including, group chief technology officer, chief information officer and head of change and co-chief information officer for the investment bank. Before joining Barclays in 2006, he was director, global head of credit derivatives technology at UBS.

Currently, Jain is the founding member and CTO of USREM, operating at the intersection of real estate and capital markets.

In his new role, Jain will have responsibility for Nomura's Wholesale IT and Operations,. ensuring ensuring that the firm's technology architecture is aligned to fully support business requirements

Steve Ashley, head of Nomura's wholesale division, says: "Sameer's wealth of experience will be a key asset to Nomura as we continue to deliver best in class products and services to our clients. The banking technology landscape continues to change at a rapid pace, presenting plenty of opportunities for nimble banks to deliver smart client solutions."

