News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Nomura joint venture Komainu closes $25 million Series A

Komainu, a crypto custodian joint venture between Nomura, CoinShares, and Ledger, has closed a $25 million Series A fundraise.

The round was led by Alan Howard of Elwood Asset Management, with additional participation from Galaxy Digital, NOIA Capital and Nomura Research Institute (NRI), each of whom will act as strategic partners to the business.

JV partners Nomura, Ledger and CoinShares also contributed additional capital.

Launched in June 2020, Komainu currently holds over $3B in assets under custody from asset managers, financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies.

Steve Ashley, head of wholesale, Nomura, says: "Komainu has gone from strength to strength over the past year, capturing growing institutional interest in the digital asset space. These new partners and investors come as Komainu embarks on the next stage of its plan to build a best-in-class digital asset custody platform."

He says the funds will allow Komainu to expand its custody offering to support additional assets and functionality, grow geographically, and to provide complementary services in the digital asset prime brokerage business.

