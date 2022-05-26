Nomura leads $6 million investment in climate tech startup Allinfra

Climate tech startup Allinfra has raised $6 million in a Series A round led by Nomura.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Allinfra develops enterprise software designed to help institutions across a range of industries achieve their sustainability goals.



The newly secured funding will be used to scale up product development and sales resources for the firm's sustainability data management software, Allinfra Climate, and asset tokenization platform, Allinfra Digital, expanding Allinfra’s offering to clients across more industries and use cases.



Dave Sandor, co-founder and CEO of Allinfra, comments: “It’s validating to have leaders in the financial markets recognise the value of our technology and its ability to revolutionise climate-aligned products.”



Oliver Dang, COO of Nomura's wholesale digital office, says the institution will deploy Alinfra's technology to develop and distribute digital asset products in the climate finance market