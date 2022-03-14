Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Prosecutors charge former Wirecard CEO

Prosecutors charge former Wirecard CEO

German prosecutors have charged former Wirecard chief executive Markus Braun in relation to the collapse of the payments firm last year.

Braun is charged with fraud, misappropriation of corporate assets, accounting fraud and market manipulation. He faces several years in prison if found guilty.

Munich prosecutors say that he signed off on financial reports he knew to be false and that the company booked revenue that did not exist, according to the AP.

Former Wirecard chief accountant Stephan von Erffa and the ex-managing director of the firm's Dubai-based unit have also been charged.

Braun was first arrested nearly two years ago but is only now being charged in the highly complex case with a 474 page indictment.

Once valued at more than 20 billion euros, Wirecard filed insolvency proceedings in 2020, admitting that 1.9 billion euros that had been on its balance sheet could not be found.

Authorities are still seeking former COO Jan Marsalek, who in 2020 was understood to be hiding in Moscow under the protective gaze of Russia's military spy unit the GRU.

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Operational Resilience: Harnessing AI, ML, and Automation

Comments: (3)

Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith - RTGS & ClearBank - London 14 March, 2022, 17:23Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Why only the CEO? Why not the entire ExCo, well those that knew what was going on....

Report abuse
A Finextra member
A Finextra member 15 March, 2022, 07:14Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes Indeed, the exco should face criminal charges as well as the entire board. Furthermore they should all be liable to pay damages either for wilful misconduct of for gross negligence. This in addition to a ban on any presence in the financial industry in the future.
Report abuse
A Finextra member
A Finextra member 15 March, 2022, 10:531 like 1 like

In addition to this, it would be highly likely that a raft of other criminal offences were being committed,  such as:  Mis-Coding, money laundering and processing for PEPs or Sanctions listed individuals, countries or merchants

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

Trending

Related News
Wirecard collapse claims head of BaFin
/regulation

Wirecard collapse claims head of BaFin

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks
/payments

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks

Wirecard chief Braun arrested for second time

22 Jul 2020

Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

20 Jul 2020

German prosecutors arrest head of Wirecard Dubai unit

06 Jul 2020

Munich prosecutors raid Wirecard's offices

01 Jul 2020

Wirecard chief Braun arrested

23 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  2. Mastercard class action suit moves closer to trial as billions more pounds added to claim

  3. Swift ban extended to Belarus

  4. Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect

  5. FCA orders closure of all UK crypto ATMs

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale