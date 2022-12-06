Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Credit Suisse Curve

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Curve secures $1 billion credit facility from Credit Suisse

Curve secures $1 billion credit facility from Credit Suisse

All-in-one card and financial app Curve has secured a $1 billion credit line from Credit Suisse to support its instalment transaction product Curve Flex as it scales across the UK, the EU and the United States

The Curve Flex product allows customers to split any transaction they’ve made with Curve - at any merchant, using any card, anywhere in the world - into monthly instalments.

In the UK, Curve Flex launched with a product called Swipe Now to Pay Later (‘SNPL’) - enabling customers to split any transaction they make on the Curve card into three, six, nine or 12 monthly instalments.

With funding secured, Curve now plans to expand its offering across markets into the EU and the US as well as with new product offerings, such as the ability to access a direct line of credit before making a transaction and the ability to refinance existing credit lines. In 2023, the company also plans to launch a buy now pay later (BNPL)-style lending product for customers both in-app and in-browser.

Paul Harrald, CIO and global head of Curve’s consumer lending business says the firm's real-time access to valuable spend and behavioural data allows it to make highly responsible and timely lending offers across a variety of alternative products.

“We have launched and very successfully tested our unique Curve Flex product, and are delighted to be able to scale our lending capabilities with this new financing,” he says. “Securing financing of this size during this period of economic uncertainty is a testament to the broad support of our bold expansion plans underpinned with now demonstrated expertise with data. We certainly are very pleased with the results of our lending to date, with our highly responsible approach encouraging responsible borrowing providing for excellent credit quality in a difficult market.”

To date, Curve has raised more than $180 million in equity investment and has amassed more than four million customers globally.

Related Companies

Credit Suisse Curve

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 07 December, 2022, 10:32Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Expansion into unsecure lending to consumers may not have the best timing. The interest rate hike and expanding slump in the economy will make it hard to find borrowers who also manage to pay back. At the same time the EU area will launch a new consumer credit directive that also has bnpl in scope increasing requirements on lenders. The latest new lender will meet the customers that for risk reasons have been turned down by the established providers... 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

sponsored

Credit Suisse

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Curve looks to VRP to bring down costs and improve services for customers
/payments

Curve looks to VRP to bring down costs and improve services for customers

Curve lands in the US
/payments

Curve lands in the US

Huawei taps Curve for mobile payments

24 Jan

Curve joins BNPL scramble

17 Sep 2021

Curve breaks records with largest ever equity raise of £9.9m on Crowdcube

28 May 2021

Curve returns to the crowd for fresh funding round

11 May 2021

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023