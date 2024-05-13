Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UBS

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS CEO warns of risk from delaying Credit Suisse IT integration

UBS CEO warns of risk from delaying Credit Suisse IT integration

UBS is aiming for a swift and smooth IT integration with recently acquired Credit Suisse, bringing over only 10% of its former rival's 3000 applications.

UBS bought its fellow Swiss lender Credit Suisse in an emergency rescue last year in a move that is expected to result in $13 billion in cost savings that will partly come from merged IT systems.

However, speaking at an event this week, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti warned that any delay in in the IT and data integration plan could hit these savings.

"We are pretty convinced that our real risk is a delay, rather than are we able to execute or not," said Ermotti.

Client migration from Credit Suisse to UBS will begin this year with a target of decommissioning 30% of Credit Suisse apps in 2024.

Says Ermotti: "By integrating only 300 applications of Credit Suisse's out of 3000 applications, we are really reducing the risk of IT integration risks."

The UBS CEO also acknowledged that the concentration on integration could leave the bank lagging behind rivals in the generative AI race.

"Yeah, the risk is there, but we are aware of that risk," he told his audience. "We already run 100 AI advanced technology projects, half-half between front and back, so we are on top of it."

