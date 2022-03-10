Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Curve lands in the US

Curve lands in the US

London-based fintech Curve has launched in the US, offering Americans the option to combine all their debit, credit and loyalty cards into one.

Launched in 2018, Curve is now live in 31 markets and has more than three million customers that can not only access all of their cards through one smart card, but also earn personalised cashback and stack rewards, go back in time to move past payments from one card to another, and access leading FX rates without fees.

Americans can now download the app to access these features, plus Curve's new BNPL alternative, which lets customers make purchases directly using a credit line, either paid in-full at a later date or through a payment plan.

Curve Instalments will be added for US customers in the coming months, offering them the option to spread out the costs of any purchase made over three, six, nine, or 12 months.

Shachar Bialick, CEO, Curve, says: “Americans hold four debit and credit cards on average, which we aim to simplify down to one card and one app to put people in better control of their money."

