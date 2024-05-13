Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fintech Farm

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
&#39;Neobank in a box&#39; startup Fintech Farm raises $32 million

'Neobank in a box' startup Fintech Farm raises $32 million

Fintech Farm, a London-based startup that helps banks in emerging markets to launch all-digital neobanks, has raised $32 million in funding.

The investment comprises an initial Series B round led by London-based venture firm Nordstar and an extension Series B round led by the London Stock Exchange-listed Bank of Georgia.

Fintech Farm's 'neobank in a box' service comrpises an arrray of operational apps for fledgeling challenger banks encompassing features such as debit and credit cards, buy now pay later options, credit engines, and stock investment.

Based in London, the company was founded by three Ukrainian nationals, Dmytro Dubilet, the co-founder of digital banking startup Monobank, IT lead Oleksandr Vitiaz, and former M&A director at KPMG UK, Nick Bezkrovnyy.

Fintech Farm’s first project, Leobank, was launched in 2021. To this date, it has already acquired over 1 million active users. Other projects in the company’s portfolio include Liobank in Vietnam and Fibo in Nigeria.

Fintech Farm has now set its sights on the Indian market, where the goal is to make credit more accessible to consumers. It already has a local bank partner, the name of which remains undisclosed.

Related Companies

Fintech Farm

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why Predictive AI turns 3DS into a hidden profit driver

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Why Predictive AI turns 3DS into a hidden profit driver[Webinar] Why Predictive AI turns 3DS into a hidden profit driver

Trending

Trending

  1. NAB to launch Pay by Bank for Australian merchants

  2. JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

  3. Mastercard starts domestic payments processing in China

  4. JPMorgan unveils IndexGPT investing tool

  5. Visa applies generative AI to clamp down on brute force attacks

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks