News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Banco Santander suffers data breach at third party supplier

Banco Santander has reported a data breach at a third party provider that exposed client and employee data.

The breach affected the Spanish bank's operations in Spain, Chile and Uruguay.

“We recently became aware of an unauthorized access to a Santander database hosted by a third-party provider,” the Spanish lender states. “Certain information relating to customers of Santander Chile, Spain and Uruguay, as well as all current and some former Santander employees of the group had been accessed.”

The bank says that no transactional information, access credentials or internet banking passwords were lifted and that the incident has now been contained.

