Huawei taps Curve for mobile payments

Huawei is skirting around US restrictions that prevent it from using Google's Android software by installing NFC payments functionality across its smart phones with the help of card consolidation app Curve.

All Huawei users in Europe can now download Curve Pay to start making mobile payments, with the added benefit of one percent cashback on all third party purchases made by phone and five percent across Huawei's online stores in Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and the UK.



The arrangement with Huawei is similar to a previous deal struck between Curve and Samsung, which enables the Korean company to utilise Google Pay as part of its payments ecosystem.



Huawei users will now have one digital wallet for all their cards alongside a 360˚ view of all spending with useful insights, budget and control settings. Should Huawei users decide they have paid via the wrong card, they can move past payments from one account to another through Curve’s ‘Go Back In Time’feature.



“We now have a proven, easy to use and highly functional mobile payment solution, which is bank and card agnostic, making it ideal for our consumers, dispersed in so many different countries in Europe” says Jervis Su, vice president of mobile services, Huawei Consumer Business Group. “This is particularly great news for Huawei P50 Series and Nova 9 Series users who can access the app now and immediately start making use of their smartphone to make NFC-enabled contactless payments”.