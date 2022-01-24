Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Curve

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Huawei taps Curve for mobile payments

Huawei taps Curve for mobile payments

Huawei is skirting around US restrictions that prevent it from using Google's Android software by installing NFC payments functionality across its smart phones with the help of card consolidation app Curve.

All Huawei users in Europe can now download Curve Pay to start making mobile payments, with the added benefit of one percent cashback on all third party purchases made by phone and five percent across Huawei's online stores in Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and the UK.

The arrangement with Huawei is similar to a previous deal struck between Curve and Samsung, which enables the Korean company to utilise Google Pay as part of its payments ecosystem.

Huawei users will now have one digital wallet for all their cards alongside a 360˚ view of all spending with useful insights, budget and control settings. Should Huawei users decide they have paid via the wrong card, they can move past payments from one account to another through Curve’s ‘Go Back In Time’feature.

“We now have a proven, easy to use and highly functional mobile payment solution, which is bank and card agnostic, making it ideal for our consumers, dispersed in so many different countries in Europe” says Jervis Su, vice president of mobile services, Huawei Consumer Business Group. “This is particularly great news for Huawei P50 Series and Nova 9 Series users who can access the app now and immediately start making use of their smartphone to make NFC-enabled contactless payments”.

Related Companies

Curve

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Trending

Related News
Curve promises Amazon Visa ban hack
/payments

Curve promises Amazon Visa ban hack

Curve joins BNPL scramble
/payments

Curve joins BNPL scramble

Temenos eyes Chinese opening with Huawei cloud partnership

04 Jun 2021

Curve breaks records with largest ever equity raise of £9.9m on Crowdcube

28 May 2021

Google Pay will now work with all banks after Curve integration

07 Nov 2019

Huawei Pay enters first overseas market

04 Jan 2019

Standard Chartered partners Huawei on IoT lending projects

10 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase to spend $12bn on tech this year

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  4. Amazon suspends ban on Visa payments

  5. Google seeks banking reset; hires PayPal exec Arnold

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022