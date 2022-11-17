Tap to Pay startup Dapio goes live in the Uk

Dapio, a London-based pay-tech turning Android smartphones into card readers without extra hardware, has launched its Tap to Pay app for small businesses and sellers across the UK.

Dapio helps small businesses accept contactless card and e-wallet payments with just one tap on the back of any NFC-enabled Android phone. The payments app also comes with its own SDK for partners to integrate into their own Android applications as a new payment option for their business customers.



Kosta Du, Dapio’s CEO and Co-Founder, says: “The payments landscape is evolving toward a mobile-first mindset, and we believe businesses should have the same opportunity to take payments with their phones, as their customers do when making them. Tap to Pay on Android will unlock safe and secure payment experiences for businesses who want less friction and demand more flexibility from their Point of Sale system."



The firm opened a waitlist in March, with 54% of applications coming from the transportation industry — including taxi and delivery drivers — a surprising 18% being student side hustlers, and 22% across hospitality.