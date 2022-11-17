Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Dapio

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Eftpos Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tap to Pay startup Dapio goes live in the Uk

Tap to Pay startup Dapio goes live in the Uk

Dapio, a London-based pay-tech turning Android smartphones into card readers without extra hardware, has launched its Tap to Pay app for small businesses and sellers across the UK.

Dapio helps small businesses accept contactless card and e-wallet payments with just one tap on the back of any NFC-enabled Android phone. The payments app also comes with its own SDK for partners to integrate into their own Android applications as a new payment option for their business customers.

Kosta Du, Dapio’s CEO and Co-Founder, says: “The payments landscape is evolving toward a mobile-first mindset, and we believe businesses should have the same opportunity to take payments with their phones, as their customers do when making them. Tap to Pay on Android will unlock safe and secure payment experiences for businesses who want less friction and demand more flexibility from their Point of Sale system."

The firm opened a waitlist in March, with 54% of applications coming from the transportation industry — including taxi and delivery drivers — a surprising 18% being student side hustlers, and 22% across hospitality.

Related Companies

Dapio

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Eftpos Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023 - A Money20/20 USA Special Edition[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023 - A Money20/20 USA Special Edition

Trending

Related News
Worldline flogs terminal business, acquires 55% stake in SoftPos.eu
/payments

Worldline flogs terminal business, acquires 55% stake in SoftPos.eu

Nets and SoftPay get 7-Eleven back on track after ransomware attack
/security

Nets and SoftPay get 7-Eleven back on track after ransomware attack

Bank of New Zealand rolls out SoftPOS app

18 Aug

Apple's Tap to Pay comes to the high street

14 Jul

UniCredit partners Nexi to offer merchants SoftPOS-based payment acceptance

24 Jan

SoftPOS vendor Phos raises €2 million

24 Aug 2021

Trending

  1. Investor calls on Temenos to oust CEO

  2. Bank monetisation of APIs represents &quot;billions-per-year&quot; opportunity

  3. Klarna launches price comparison engine

  4. US banks launch digital asset settlement platform PoC

  5. Gen Z turns to TikTok for financial advice

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023