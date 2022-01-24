Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nexi Unicredit

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UniCredit partners Nexi to offer merchants SoftPOS-based payment acceptance

UniCredit partners Nexi to offer merchants SoftPOS-based payment acceptance

UniCredit Bank is to start offering its merchant customers technology from Nexi that lets them use their mobile phones as payments terminals.

The SoftPOS application enables NFC Android smartphones and tablets to accept contactless and PIN-based payments, with no additional hardware needed.

The app offers statistics and graphs of payment transactions, allowing the users to monitor the evolution of their turnover.

Giacomo Volpi, deputy CEO, UniCredit, says: "Our merchant clients can enjoy the benefits of the innovative, software-based SoftPOS application in their daily work while also ensuring a convenient card payment service to their own clients."

Related Companies

Nexi Unicredit

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?[New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Trending

Related News
Nexi to acquire 51% of Alpha Bank's merchant acquiring business in Greece
/payments

Nexi to acquire 51% of Alpha Bank's merchant acquiring business in Greece

UniCredit creates new digital division
/retail

UniCredit creates new digital division

UniCredit shuts down 70% of branch network

25 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase to spend $12bn on tech this year

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  4. Google seeks banking reset; hires PayPal exec Arnold

  5. BBVA creates global software development unit

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022