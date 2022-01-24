UniCredit partners Nexi to offer merchants SoftPOS-based payment acceptance

UniCredit Bank is to start offering its merchant customers technology from Nexi that lets them use their mobile phones as payments terminals.

The SoftPOS application enables NFC Android smartphones and tablets to accept contactless and PIN-based payments, with no additional hardware needed.



The app offers statistics and graphs of payment transactions, allowing the users to monitor the evolution of their turnover.



Giacomo Volpi, deputy CEO, UniCredit, says: "Our merchant clients can enjoy the benefits of the innovative, software-based SoftPOS application in their daily work while also ensuring a convenient card payment service to their own clients."