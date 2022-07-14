Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay comes to the high street

Apple's Tap to Pay comes to the high street

Adyen has officially launched Apple Tap to Pay in the retail consumer market, enabling high street stores to accept accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone.

Adyen is rolling out the feature to US merchant networks NewStore and NewBlack, as well as making it available directly to retailers and platforms including Nike, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, and Fresha.

Brian McAllister, director of global operations, consumer direct, at NewStore retailer Burton, says the technology will reduce the dependence on payment hardware to accept transactions, providing a complementary way to accept payments for line-busting. “The biggest advantage of this feature is it eliminates our dependence on traditional payment terminals, which means we can now offer an even more seamless and secure way to accept payments.”

Apple has been working on the new feature since around 2020, when it paid $100 million for Canadian startup Mobeewave.

Kamran Zaki, COO at Adyen, says: “This new capability will change how consumers and businesses view mobile payments. Tap to Pay on iPhone is easy to use, and leverages the built-in security features of iPhone to keep your business and your customer data private and secure,” he says . “We are proud to officially be live, enabling businesses to give customers more choice and flexibility.”

