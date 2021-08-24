SoftPOS vendor Phos raises €2 million

SoftPOS finech startup Phos has secured €2 million in funding as it plots a course to a Series A round later in the year.

Founded in 2018, Phos enables merchants to take payments directly with a card tap on Android mobiles, eliminating the need for a separate card reader.



The new funding was led by conversational commerce outfit CM.com and will be used by Phos to expand into the US and make new hires in its development team.



The company recently hired Kristiyan Shahinyan as its Chief Technology Officer, two North American sales directors, and welcomed a US based advisor to the board.



Brad Hyett, CEO of phos, says: “Securing further investment helps us accelerate our expansion into new markets and support more retailers in more countries to accept high value transactions. All while delivering a seamless shopping experience, irrespective of their size or scale.”