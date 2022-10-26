Worldline flogs terminal business, acquires 55% stake in SoftPos.eu

Just weeks after completing the sale of its terminal business to Apollo Funds for €2.3 billion, Worldline has moved to acquire a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Warsaw-based fintech that converts Android devices into secure payment terminals.

The investment in SoftPos.eu provides Worldline with a new route to market capable of catering to all merchant categories, from micro outlets with minimal needs to larger retailers for line-busting tech.



Following the investment, Worldline is launching its own brand Tap on Mobile service internationally, billing it as a "pivotal" addition to its existing suite for merchants.



Tap on Mobile will enable merchants to accept payments using a smartphone, tablet, or enterprise device through one single tap. The solution is designed to accept small amounts simply by 'tap' but also larger amounts with PIN entry on the screen.



Niklaus Santschi, head of merchant services at Worldline, comments: “Worldline is now providing its clients with full suite of solutions adapted to all growth ambitions. Complementing our existing offers, Worldline Tap on Mobile offers convenience and flexibility to all sizes of commerce. This marks a new key strategic positioning for our company in the current landscape, with many business opportunities for us, and we’re just excited about the road ahead.”