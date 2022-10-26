Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Worldline SoftPos.eu

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Worldline flogs terminal business, acquires 55% stake in SoftPos.eu

Worldline flogs terminal business, acquires 55% stake in SoftPos.eu

Just weeks after completing the sale of its terminal business to Apollo Funds for €2.3 billion, Worldline has moved to acquire a 55% stake in SoftPos.eu, a Warsaw-based fintech that converts Android devices into secure payment terminals.

The investment in SoftPos.eu provides Worldline with a new route to market capable of catering to all merchant categories, from micro outlets with minimal needs to larger retailers for line-busting tech.

Following the investment, Worldline is launching its own brand Tap on Mobile service internationally, billing it as a "pivotal" addition to its existing suite for merchants.

Tap on Mobile will enable merchants to accept payments using a smartphone, tablet, or enterprise device through one single tap. The solution is designed to accept small amounts simply by 'tap' but also larger amounts with PIN entry on the screen.

Niklaus Santschi, head of merchant services at Worldline, comments: “Worldline is now providing its clients with full suite of solutions adapted to all growth ambitions. Complementing our existing offers, Worldline Tap on Mobile offers convenience and flexibility to all sizes of commerce. This marks a new key strategic positioning for our company in the current landscape, with many business opportunities for us, and we’re just excited about the road ahead.”

Related Companies

Worldline SoftPos.eu

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS[Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS

Trending

Related News
Worldline to empower mobile payments for Indian tourists in Europe
/payments

Worldline to empower mobile payments for Indian tourists in Europe

Worldline to acquire 40% stake in Online Payment Platform
/payments

Worldline to acquire 40% stake in Online Payment Platform

Worldline completes deal for 80% stake in Eurobank Merchant Acquiring

04 Jul

Worldline establishes metaverse showroom

31 May

Worldline completes deal for controlling stake in ANZ's merchant acquiring business

04 Apr

Wordline reaches multi-billion dollar deal for terminals business

21 Feb

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. EU preps rule for mandatory instant payments in euros

  4. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  5. JPMorgan builds platform to connect founders and investors

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023