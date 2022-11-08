Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Binance to buy troubled rival FTX

Binance to buy troubled rival FTX

Facing up to a liquidity crunch, crypto exchange FTX has agreed to sell itself to rival Binance. Terms have not been disclosed.

FTX's billionaire chief Sam Bankman-Fried and his counterpart at Binance, Changpeng Zhao, both took to Twitter to confirm the non-binding agreement.


"This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch," writes Zhao.


The agreement does not involve the US arms of either company, with Bankman-Fried insisting that FTX US's "withdrawals are and have been live, is fully backed 1:1, and operating normally".

FTX has faced up to a surge in withdrawals over recent days, raising concerns about its ability to survive.

The exchange's native FTT token fell by 30% on Tuesday, days after Binance said it will dump its holdings of the token.

Tweets Bankman-Fried: "I know that there have been rumors in media of conflict between our two exchanges, however Binance has shown time and again that they are committed to a more decentralized global economy while working to improve industry relations with regulators. We are in the best of hands."

