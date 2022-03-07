Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA raises concerns over Binance tie-up with UK-regulated business

FCA raises concerns over Binance tie-up with UK-regulated business

The Financial Conduct Authority has again raised concerns about Binance after the crypto group completed a deal that effectively gives it control of a UK regulated company.

Binance, through a recently formed unit called Bifinity, has agreed to advance a $36 million convertible loan to crypto firm Eqonex. The deal gives Bifinity the right to appoint the Eqonex CEO, CFO and CLO as well as nominate two seats on the firm's board.

The "partnership will initially focus on leveraging Digivault [owned by Eqonex] as an FCA regulated custodian".

The FCA has put out a statement saying that it did not have the powers to assess the fitness and propriety of the new Digivault beneficial owners, or the change in control, before the transaction was completed.

But the regulator again stressed its misgivings about Binance.

Currently, only one part of the Binance group - Binance Markets Limited - is regulated by the FCA. The watchdog has put strict requirements in place that mean it has to give written consent before Binance Markets can carry out any regulated activity.

"This requirement was put in place because, in the FCA’s view, Binance Markets is not capable of being effectively supervised," says the statement.

The FCA says that it can suspend or cancel a crypto business's registration if it does not consider the beneficial owner fit and proper or if the company has not complied with money laundering rules.

Last month, the FCA expressed similar concern about a deal to give Binance access to the UK's Faster Payment Service through an agreement with US-listed Paysafe.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

Trending

Related News
FCA concerned about Binance getting access to Faster Payments
/regulation

FCA concerned about Binance getting access to Faster Payments

Binance invests $200m in Forbes
/crypto

Binance invests $200m in Forbes

Binance announces restructure to assuage regulator concern

17 Sep 2021

Binance hires new Singapore CEO amid ongoing legal battles

23 Aug 2021

Barclays stops UK card payments to Binance

05 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. NatWest preps for live roll out of variable recurring payments

  2. White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  3. Crypto remains divisive amid Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine

  4. UK merchants warned to get ready for imminent SCA

  5. Merchants bid to block looming interchange fee hikes

Research
See all reports »
Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022