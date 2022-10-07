Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Financial Crime

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Binance resumes operations after $100m crypto hack

Binance resumes operations after $100m crypto hack

An estimated $100 million in Binance Coin (also known as BNB token) tokens were stolen during a targeted hack on the BSC Token Hub on Friday.

Hackers broke into the cross-chain bridge linking Binance with Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to shift the funds. These bridges are designed to facilitate the movement of tokens from one blockchain to another.

The cryptocurrency exchange temporarily froze its blockchain network after the major hack.

CEO Changpeng Zhao confirmed the hack on his Twitter, stating: “An exploit on a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, resulted in extra BNB. We have asked all validators to temporarily suspend BSC. The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further updates accordingly.”

 

 

He added a link to a Reddit post detailing the temporary suspension of BNB Smart Chain and further detailing actions taken after the incident.

Continuing on the thread, Zhao underscored the company’s focus on solving the issue rather than resuming operations: “Let’s give the devs time to fully understand the root cause, implement the fixes, test them thoroughly, and then resume. Let’s not rush it now.”

A Binance spokesperson told Fortune 500 that this was an isolated incident on BSC.

In August, Binance announced a crypto payment card in partnership with Mastercard that could enable cardholders to convert BNB to fiat for transactions at Mastercard terminals.

Related Companies

Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Financial Crime

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model[New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

Trending

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa face UK corporate card interchange class action suit

  2. Bank North goes to the wall

  3. Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

  4. Swift finds role as global hub for CBDCs and tokenised assets

  5. ABN Amro introduces e-ID with payment functionality

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line