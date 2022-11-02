Visa to run auction for football NFTs

Visa is inviting football fans to bid for NFTs inspired by iconic World Cup goals as part of its sponsorship of the global soccer tournament.

The card scheme is running a 'Masters of Movement' auction on Crypto.com for digital art inspired by goals from Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez that have been minted into unique NFTs. Fans with the highest bid at the close of the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallet along with a printable art file and signed memorabilia.



All auction fees will be donated to UK charity Street Child United.



Later this month, the experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar and allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own skills and goal-scoring exploits.



Fans will step onto a digital LED pitch outfitted with tracking technology to capture and transform their movements while playing with others to create the personalized dynamic artwork Digital art will be emailed as a souvenir and eligible fans can also choose to receive the digital art minted as a one-of-a-kind NFT.



In a separate development for Visa in the crypto space, the card scheme has partnered with Marqeta and Blockchain.com to issue a cryptocurrency debit card. Initially available in the US, the crypto card has been built using Marqeta’s APIs and the company’s Just-in-Time Funding feature, which allows Blockchain.com users to spend from their available crypto balance and settle transactions in fiat.