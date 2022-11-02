Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Marqeta Crypto.com Blockchain.com

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa to run auction for football NFTs

Visa to run auction for football NFTs

Visa is inviting football fans to bid for NFTs inspired by iconic World Cup goals as part of its sponsorship of the global soccer tournament.

The card scheme is running a 'Masters of Movement' auction on Crypto.com for digital art inspired by goals from Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez that have been minted into unique NFTs. Fans with the highest bid at the close of the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallet along with a printable art file and signed memorabilia.

All auction fees will be donated to UK charity Street Child United.

Later this month, the experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar and allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own skills and goal-scoring exploits.

Fans will step onto a digital LED pitch outfitted with tracking technology to capture and transform their movements while playing with others to create the personalized dynamic artwork Digital art will be emailed as a souvenir and eligible fans can also choose to receive the digital art minted as a one-of-a-kind NFT.

In a separate development for Visa in the crypto space, the card scheme has partnered with Marqeta and Blockchain.com to issue a cryptocurrency debit card. Initially available in the US, the crypto card has been built using Marqeta’s APIs and the company’s Just-in-Time Funding feature, which allows Blockchain.com users to spend from their available crypto balance and settle transactions in fiat.

Related Companies

Visa Marqeta Crypto.com Blockchain.com

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model[New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

Trending

Related News
Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications
/crypto

Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications

Punks, Apes, & Goblins - hi launches NFT customisable card
/crypto

Punks, Apes, & Goblins - hi launches NFT customisable card

Welcome to the bank of deadmau5

15 Jun

Mastercard partners NFT marketplaces on card purchases

10 Jun

NFT-crazed celebs pump $87m into MoonPay

13 Apr

Visa launches NFT programme

31 Mar

Trending

  1. Swift delays ISO 20022 migration until March

  2. Industry association pushes back on EC instant payments timeline

  3. Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on &#163;3.5 billion quarterly loss

  4. Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications

  5. South Africa readies for real-time low value payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023