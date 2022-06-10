Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard partners NFT marketplaces on card purchases

Mastercard partners NFT marketplaces on card purchases

Mastercard is working with a host of non-fungible token marketplaces to make it easy for people to buy NFTs with their cards.

The payments giant has struck deals with Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring, Nifty Gateway, and Web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. Consumers will be able to buy NFTs, whether on one of these companies’ marketplaces or using their crypto services.

Mastercard has already joined forces with Coinbase to enable people to buy NFTs on the crypto firm's decentralised marketplace with their debit and credit cards.

There are likely to by further forays into the Web3 arena; with the company recently filing 15 NFT and metaverse trademark applications as part of a wide-ranging plan to extend its payment processing system, slogans and branding into the new virtual economy.

Mastercard says it is giving people what they want. It recently published a survey of more than 35,000 people in 40 countries, showing that 45% had purchased an NFT or would consider doing so, and roughly half sought more flexibility — being able to pay with crypto for everyday purchases or using a credit or debit card to buy an NFT.

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Comments: (1)

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune 13 June, 2022, 11:19Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Will this move ensure that all bank issuers of MasterCard will automatically approve all NFT purchases made with MasterCard credit cards - at least the ones made on these specific NFT marketplaces?

Curious why OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, is conspicuous by its absence from this list. 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022[New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Trending

Related News
Mastercard lists trademarks in the metaverse
/crypto

Mastercard lists trademarks in the metaverse

Visa launches NFT programme
/crypto

Visa launches NFT programme

Mastercard and Coinbase partner to let people buy NFTs with cards

18 Jan

Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT

24 Aug 2021

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022