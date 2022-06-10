Mastercard partners NFT marketplaces on card purchases

Mastercard is working with a host of non-fungible token marketplaces to make it easy for people to buy NFTs with their cards.

The payments giant has struck deals with Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring, Nifty Gateway, and Web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. Consumers will be able to buy NFTs, whether on one of these companies’ marketplaces or using their crypto services.



Mastercard has already joined forces with Coinbase to enable people to buy NFTs on the crypto firm's decentralised marketplace with their debit and credit cards.



There are likely to by further forays into the Web3 arena; with the company recently filing 15 NFT and metaverse trademark applications as part of a wide-ranging plan to extend its payment processing system, slogans and branding into the new virtual economy.



Mastercard says it is giving people what they want. It recently published a survey of more than 35,000 people in 40 countries, showing that 45% had purchased an NFT or would consider doing so, and roughly half sought more flexibility — being able to pay with crypto for everyday purchases or using a credit or debit card to buy an NFT.