Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MoonPay

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NFT-crazed celebs pump $87m into MoonPay

NFT-crazed celebs pump $87m into MoonPay

Dozens of famous faces, including Bruce Willis, Drake and Paris Hilton, have invested in MoonPay, buying into the crypto payments platform's promise of helping celebs reap the benefits of Web3.

More than 60 high-profile investors have invested a total of $87 million as part of MoonPay's previously announced $555 million Series A round, which values the company at $3.4 billion.

MoonPay provides firms in the crypto space KYC, payment processing, liquidity and delivery, fraud prevention, regulatory licenses, ecosystem identity verification, and custom checkout flows.

It has also become a major player in the NFT sector, where marketplaces such as OpenSea trust it to provide users a simple, fast and safe way to buy and sell any digital asset. Earlier this year, the firm released a plug-and-play service for buying and selling NFTs with a credit card.

The NFT angle has attracted celebrity users: MoonPay investors including Gwyneth Paltrow, Snoop Dogg and Post Malone have tapped the company's concierge service to buy Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

Says MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright about the famous investors: "We're on the cusp of a creative crypto renaissance, and our strategic investors are helping to lead that movement. We're honored to work with them to help onboard the world to Web3."

Related Companies

MoonPay

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale[New Impact Study] ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

Trending

Related News
MoonPay launches credit card checkout for NFTs
/crypto

MoonPay launches credit card checkout for NFTs

Crypto infrastructure giant MoonPay raises $555m
/crypto

Crypto infrastructure giant MoonPay raises $555m

Trending

  1. EU Digital Finance Platform launches

  2. Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta&#39;s latest digital currency concoction

  3. Worldpay to offer merchants direct settlement in USDC

  4. Mastercard lists trademarks in the metaverse

  5. Apple Pay most popular payments app with US teens

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale