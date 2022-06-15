Welcome to the bank of deadmau5

Electronic music producer deadmau5 is to launch his own branded banking app in collaboration with banking, NFT and digital currency company Zytara.

Through the Zytara app, members can sign up for a spending account tailored to fans with branded physical and virtual debit cards. The Zytara Card is issued by Sutton Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard and is accepted at 45 million merchants worldwide.



The deadmau5 branded banking app and physical and virtual debit card, will make it possible for fans to connect directly with producer's online stores, merchandise, concerts, pop-ups and in-game purchases.



As part of the arrangement, deadmau5 will also be joining the Zytara Advisory Board.



He says: "I'm always on the look-out for ways to use technology to change experiences, which is why I was really excited when Zytara came my way. No one else is thinking about banking the way they are by making it easy to hold and transact in crypto, NFTs, and stablecoins, in addition to fiat currency. As a gamer and music artist who loves tech, Zytara has created a real user-friendly world for digital life."