Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain Legal Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications

Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications

Visa has filed two trademark applications related to the metaverse, non-fungible tokens and digital currency wallets.

The payments giant filed the applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month.

The application mentions: "Providing virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes accessible in the virtual world."

Elsewhere it specifies "non-downloadable virtual goods; namely, a collectible series of non-fungible tokens" and software for “management of digital transactions; use as a digital currency wallet and storage services software; use as a cryptocurrency wallet; and managing and verifying cryptocurrency transactions using blockchain technology."

Visa is following in the footsteps of Mastercard and American Express, which have both already filed metaverse trademark applications.

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain Legal Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions[Webinar] How to overcome the challenges associated with remote high-value transactions

Trending

Related News
Visa and FTX take crypto debit card worldwide
/crypto

Visa and FTX take crypto debit card worldwide

Mastercard lists trademarks in the metaverse
/crypto

Mastercard lists trademarks in the metaverse

Visa launches NFT programme

31 Mar

Amex files metaverse-related trademark applications

16 Mar

Trending

  1. EU preps rule for mandatory instant payments in euros

  2. Swift delays ISO 20022 migration until March

  3. Industry association pushes back on EC instant payments timeline

  4. Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on &#163;3.5 billion quarterly loss

  5. Money20/20 US: CFPB to finalise US open banking rule by 2024

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023