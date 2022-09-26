Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Contis Naga Group Hi

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Punks, Apes, &amp; Goblins - hi launches NFT customisable card

Punks, Apes, & Goblins - hi launches NFT customisable card

Crypto exchange and mobile banking platform hi is offering users the chance to personalise the face of their debit cards with an NFT avatar they verifiably own.

Available to Gold members and above, NFT customisation lets users add their punk, ape, goblin or any other NFT avatar they own, as long as it complies to Mastercard design standards.

The hi debit card can be used to spend fiat, stablecoins and other crypto at any Mastercard merchant worldwide, offering between one and ten per cent cashback.

Not only do the NFT cards look amazing, this is a great way for people to show which online community they belong to, but in the real world,” says Sean Rach, co-founder, hi.



Separately, another crypto debit card provider, NagaPay, has teamed up with Contis on a programme in the European Economic Area, enabling users to spend fiat and crypto at the point of sale.

The Visa approved programme, powered by Contis, will give customers the choice to spend either fiat currency from their NagaPay wallet or crypto from their Naga X wallet at a touch of a button via a mobile app.

Related Companies

MasterCard Contis Naga Group Hi

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] FX and how PSPs can alleviate merchant challenges[Webinar] FX and how PSPs can alleviate merchant challenges

Trending

Trending

  1. Revolut breach exposes data of over 50,000 customers

  2. HSBC invests $35 million in Monese

  3. Revolut launches account for freelancers

  4. Goldman Sachs expands Transaction Banking to Europe

  5. Fintechs form Open Finance Association

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications