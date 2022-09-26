Punks, Apes, & Goblins - hi launches NFT customisable card

Crypto exchange and mobile banking platform hi is offering users the chance to personalise the face of their debit cards with an NFT avatar they verifiably own.

Available to Gold members and above, NFT customisation lets users add their punk, ape, goblin or any other NFT avatar they own, as long as it complies to Mastercard design standards.



The hi debit card can be used to spend fiat, stablecoins and other crypto at any Mastercard merchant worldwide, offering between one and ten per cent cashback.



Not only do the NFT cards look amazing, this is a great way for people to show which online community they belong to, but in the real world,” says Sean Rach, co-founder, hi.







Separately, another crypto debit card provider, NagaPay, has teamed up with Contis on a programme in the European Economic Area, enabling users to spend fiat and crypto at the point of sale.



The Visa approved programme, powered by Contis, will give customers the choice to spend either fiat currency from their NagaPay wallet or crypto from their Naga X wallet at a touch of a button via a mobile app.