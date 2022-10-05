Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Chase UK app suffers day-long outage

App-only Chase UK has suffered a major outage, leaving its million customers unable to send money, move funds between accounts or see their balances for several hours.

Chase UK, which boasted last week that it had signed up a million users in its first year, first confirmed that it was investigating a problem with its systems yesterday at 12.21pm BST.

The bank warned that customers might "have issues logging in, completing online card payment security checks and navigating the app".

This morning, at 08:19am BST, it tweeted the same details, insisting that its teams were investigating "around the clock".

It wasn't until 07.50pm BST that Chase said that it was "almost back to normal", although even then customers could not edit their details, change scheduled payments, add a payee or change a payee's details, with many functions suffering from "degraded performance".

No details on the cause of the problem have been provided by Chase, which worked with 10x Banking, the cloud-native fintech set up by former Barclays chief Antony Jenkins to build its platform.

Inevitably, customers vented on Twitter, despite Chase limiting who could reply to its tweets:

 

JPMorgan Chase

