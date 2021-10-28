Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Chase’s UK current account now available directly via app stores

Chase’s UK current account now available directly via app stores

UK consumers can now open a current account with JPMorgan Chase’s new digital bank in minutes and without needing a code.

Chase officially launched its UK digital bank in September, offering a fee-free current account that combines money management features with cashback rewards.

Chase has been taking a controlled approach to onboarding people, initially inviting users to sign up online. New customers can now download the app straight to their phones and sign up in a few minutes.

Chase intends to eventually expand into personal lending, investment, and even mortgages in a bid to "upend the UK banking market".

