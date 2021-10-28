Chase’s UK current account now available directly via app stores

UK consumers can now open a current account with JPMorgan Chase’s new digital bank in minutes and without needing a code.

Chase officially launched its UK digital bank in September, offering a fee-free current account that combines money management features with cashback rewards.



Chase has been taking a controlled approach to onboarding people, initially inviting users to sign up online. New customers can now download the app straight to their phones and sign up in a few minutes.



Chase intends to eventually expand into personal lending, investment, and even mortgages in a bid to "upend the UK banking market".



