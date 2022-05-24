Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan attracts half a million UK consumers

JPMorgan attracts half a million UK consumers

JPmorgan Chase's push into the UK retail banking market has seen the giant Wall Street bank attract half a million customers and $10 billion of customer deposits since its launch eight months ago.

The figures were revealed in the bank's investor day by Sanoke Viswanathan, chief executive of JPMorgan's international consumer business. He told analysts that the bank has set a five to six-year timeframe to hit breakeven, reinforcing the bank's long-term commitment to the business which is set to lose $450 million this year.

Eearlier this month Chase added more financial firepower to its customer acquisition strategy in the UK, enabling customers to earn up to £400 for referring friends to the digital bank.

The new offer is the latest statement of intent by Chase as it seeks to grow its fledgeling business in the UK retail market. Chase most recently launched a new savings option with a competitive interest rate of 1.5% AER, alongside 1% cashback on everyday debit card spending and 5% AER interest on small change roundup.

This comes ahead of the forthcoming roll out of wealth mangement services following the bank's pre-launch acquisition of digital advisor Nutmeg.

Earlier this year JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon faced criticism from shareholders for failing to provide enough detail about the bank's mammoth technology spending plans and the decision to launch a digital-only bank in the UK

In January, the Wall Street titan outlined plans to spend more than $12 billion on technology in 2022, contributing to an eight per cent rise in expenses that could hurt the bank's profitability targets.

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley[On-Demand Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Trending

Related News
Chase launches £400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank
/retail

Chase launches £400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

Chase makes a splash in UK savings market
/retail

Chase makes a splash in UK savings market

JPMorgan Chase under fire from investors over huge tech spending - FT

23 Mar

JPMorgan opens metaverse lounge

15 Feb

JPMorgan buys 49% stake in Viva Wallet

25 Jan

JPMorgan Chase to spend $12bn on tech this year

17 Jan

Chase’s UK current account now available directly via app stores

28 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Mastercard unveils Biometric Checkout Programme

  3. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  4. Apple Tap to Pay spotted in the wild

  5. Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models