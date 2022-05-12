Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
JPMorgan Chase

Retail banking
Chase launches £400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

Chase launches £400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

Chase is adding more financial firepower to its customer acquisition strategy in the UK, enabling customers to earn up to £400 for referring friends to the digital bank.

Under the scheme, existing Chase customers will be rewarded with £20 for each of the first 20 family and friends they successfully refer to open a Chase current account.

Customers will be able to retrieve a unique referral link from within the Chase app and pocket £20 for each new referral who deposits £20 within the first 30 days of opening their account.

The new offer is the latest statement of intent by Chase as it seeks to grow its fledgeling business in the UK retail market. Chase most recently launched a new savings option with a competitive interest rate of 1.5% AER, alongside 1% cashback on everyday debit card spending and 5% AER interest on small change roundup.

Deborah Keay, chief marketing officer of Chase in the UK, says: "With our new refer-a-friend offer and the recent launch of the Chase Saver, customers banking with Chase can enjoy one of the most competitive current accounts on the market."

JPMorgan Chase

Retail banking
JPMorgan Chase

