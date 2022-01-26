BBVA to hire 200 staff for two new technology centres in Bilbao

BBVA will create 200 jobs in two years, with the launch of two technology centers in Bilbao.

BBVA has already begun the hiring process, recruiting staff with skills in computing, telecommunications, systems and industrial engineering, ans mathematicians.



The new hires will form part of the bank's technology companies, BBVA Next Technologies and BBVA IT.



BBVA Next already has close to 900 experts who provide services in cloud, data and security across the bank. BBVA IT develops, maintains and improves critical services for the bank. It comprises more than 750 employees, mostly software developers and big data experts.



"These innovation centers will play a critical role in the bank's operations and strategy", says BBVA chairman, Carlos Torres Vila. "We expect that, in the next two years, they will have around 200 professionals specialised in areas such as advanced cloud architectures, cloud computing, security and data."



Located at entrepreneurship and innovation center ‘BAT, B Accelerator Tower’, the new centres will be established in the first quarter of 2022.