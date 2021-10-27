BBVA partners 500 Global to identify disruptive startups

BBVA has teamed up with VC 500 Global to develop an "intelligence platform" that will help the bank identify new startups, technologies and trends.

Through the new platform, 500 Global will analyse the technologies, business models and the most innovative trends emerging on a global level in specific areas. BBVA will use this information to keep at the forefront of developments in its priority areas, such as sustainability, and find partners for collaborations and pilot projects.



Javier Rodríguez Soler, global head, sustainability, BBVA, says: "With the BBVA-500 Intelligence Platform, we will have a front-row seat to the launch of new companies and disruptive trends in priority areas of BBVA’s strategy, such as sustainability."



Vijay Rajendran, head, corporate growth, 500 Global, adds: "This decade is shaping up to be a special era led by organizations that can quickly adapt to a world that is data oriented, decarbonising and decentralising, and one that is creating new inclusive opportunities that are aligned with BBVA’s values."