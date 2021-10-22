Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Call centres Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

Spanish giant BBVA is making a push into the Italian retail banking market with the launch of a digital-only service.

BBVA has had a wholesale banking presence in Italy for over three decades but is now targeting consumers with an app-based offering.

Customers will get a card with no printed numbers and a dynamic CVV for added security, as well as 24/7 call centre customer service. Other features include an online debit card account with no fees or commissions, free transfers, free ATM withdrawals from EUR100, and a paycheck advance service.

“BBVA has arrived in Italy with the goal of being the ‘Zero Commission Everyday Mobile Bank’ of reference for our customers, with a commission-free mobile banking experience, with tools that help to save and control expenses from the app in a convenient and simple way, and with financing products geared towards everyday needs, available at the click of a button and with very simple and competitive prices,” says Javier Lipuzcoa, head, digital banking, Italy, BBVA.

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Call centres Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Competing post-covid via the Mobile App

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning[On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning

Trending

Related News
BBVA unveils hot desk app for evolving hybrid working model
/retail

BBVA unveils hot desk app for evolving hybrid working model

BBVA Switzerland launches Next Gen digital investment account
/wealth

BBVA Switzerland launches Next Gen digital investment account

BBVA ships dynamic CVV cards to Latin America

24 Aug

BBVA to cut 10% of Spanish staff amid massive banch closure programme

09 Jun

Trending

  1. HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

  2. Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

  3. Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics

  4. X1 rolls out smart credit card to 350,000-strong waitlist

  5. Fiserv to acquire BentoBox

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider