BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

Spanish giant BBVA is making a push into the Italian retail banking market with the launch of a digital-only service.

BBVA has had a wholesale banking presence in Italy for over three decades but is now targeting consumers with an app-based offering.



Customers will get a card with no printed numbers and a dynamic CVV for added security, as well as 24/7 call centre customer service. Other features include an online debit card account with no fees or commissions, free transfers, free ATM withdrawals from EUR100, and a paycheck advance service.



“BBVA has arrived in Italy with the goal of being the ‘Zero Commission Everyday Mobile Bank’ of reference for our customers, with a commission-free mobile banking experience, with tools that help to save and control expenses from the app in a convenient and simple way, and with financing products geared towards everyday needs, available at the click of a button and with very simple and competitive prices,” says Javier Lipuzcoa, head, digital banking, Italy, BBVA.